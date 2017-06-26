Intellectually Disabled Man Attacked By Juveniles Receives Medal, Signed Steph Curry Photo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia man attacked by a group of young people at a Germantown bus stop is being honored for his courage.
Last month, a video was posted on social media of Mark Smith getting sucker-punched by a group of juveniles.
Smith, who is intellectually disabled, hasn’t spoken about the incident.
Teach Anti-Bullying, an organization from Delaware County, awarded Smith with a medal and a signed photo of his favorite sports star, Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry.
“He’s a true hero and we wanted to do it in front of the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum steps because it symbolizes what this city is all about and that’s to create great champions like Mark,” said Claudio Cerullo of Teach Anti-Bullying.
There have been arrests in the case but police have not released the names of the suspects because of their ages.