Man Accused Of Fleeing From Stop, Running Over Trooper

June 26, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Canonsburg, Zachary Jones

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man who they say struck a trooper with his car during a traffic stop.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Jones, of West Finley, was taken into custody Saturday. Jones has been charged with several offenses including two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

State police say two troopers stopped Jones in South Franklin Friday night and noticed a firearm in the car.

Police say Trooper Raymond Harding reached into the vehicle in an attempt to secure the firearm and that’s when Jones accelerated.

Police say Jones struck Harding with his car in the process of fleeing.

Both officers fired at Jones’s vehicle as he sped off, and Harding was treated for his injuries at a hospital.

No attorney information is available.

