Local Veterans Honored At 67th Anniversary Ceremony Of Korean War

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An observance at the Korean War Memorial at 2nd and Dock Streets marked an important moment in our nation’s history.

On the 67th anniversary of the Korean War, American and Korean veterans of the conflict that began in 1950 came together at the Penn’s Landing memorial.

Oh Young Lee, president of the Korean Veterans Association of Philadelphia, says the U.S. helped save South Korea from becoming a victim of a communist regime.

READ: Pelosi Continues To Rip GOP Health Care Plan During Stop In Philadelphia

“Because of this extreme sacrifice, South Korea was able to rise up to become a strong independent and a prosperous country,” Lee said.

Retired Brigadier General Carol Eggert says many people from the Philadelphia area paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“As evidenced by the memorial that stands here behind me recognizing the more than 600 service men and women that we lost during this three-year conflict,” she said.

Eggert says in order to meet the demands of the Korean War, the draft was reactivated, but the number of patriotic volunteers nearly equaled those who were drafted.