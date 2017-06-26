TSA: Passenger Tried To Bring 20-Pound Lobster Through Checked Baggage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—TSA agents say a passenger in Boston tried to bring a 20-plus pound lobster through checked baggage on Sunday.
The lobster was found in a Jet Blue passenger’s checked baggage at Boston Logan Airport.
The lobster was alive and well in a cooler and cooperated with the screening process.
The TSA does not prohibit the transport of live lobsters as long as they are in an appropriate container.
No word on where the crustacean was going or what happened with it when it got there.