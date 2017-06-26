John Kruk: Phillies Almost Acquired Randy Johnson In 1993

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — John Kruk reminded us of something that would have change the course of Philadelphia sports history, on Sunday.

Related: Diamondbacks Beat Phillies 2-1 In 11 Innings

10-time all-star pitcher Randy Johnson joined Kruk in the booth during Phillies at Diamondbacks on Sunday, and Kruk reiterated the story about the Phillies trying to acquire Johnson during the 1993 trade deadline.

Randy Johnson was reunited with John Kruk tonight in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/EUItmqqiP2 — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) June 26, 2017

If I heard correctly, John Kruk just said on the Phillies' broadcast said that the Phils tried to acquire Randy Johnson at the '93 deadline — Bill Baer (@Baer_Bill) June 25, 2017

John Kruk just casually mentioned on the broadcast that the Phillies narrowly missed out on acquiring Randy Johnson at the deadline in 1993. — Sean Kane (@SKaneCSN) June 25, 2017

According to SportsTalkPhilly.com, Kruk first told this story before his 2011 induction into the Phillies Wall Of Fame.

Kruk apparently said in 2011 the Phillies were reluctant to give up either Mike Lieberthal or Tyler Green for Johnson.

Your browser does not support iframes.