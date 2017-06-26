John Kruk: Phillies Almost Acquired Randy Johnson In 1993

June 26, 2017 8:30 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — John Kruk reminded us of something that would have change the course of Philadelphia sports history, on Sunday.

10-time all-star pitcher Randy Johnson joined Kruk in the booth during Phillies at Diamondbacks on Sunday, and Kruk reiterated the story about the Phillies trying to acquire Johnson during the 1993 trade deadline.

According to SportsTalkPhilly.comKruk first told this story before his 2011 induction into the Phillies Wall Of Fame.

Kruk apparently said in 2011 the Phillies were reluctant to give up either Mike Lieberthal or Tyler Green for Johnson.

