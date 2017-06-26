Police Searching For Driver Who Sped Through Crime Scene, Nearly Hitting Several Officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several Philadelphia officers are almost hit by a reckless driver while they’re on the job.

Philadelphia police are looking for the driver who sped through an active investigation scene in Harrowgate, hitting a police cruiser and three police bikes. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police have yet to determine whether it was an intentional act to harm police.

It started just after 2:30 a.m., when officers on bikes and in a patrol car stopped a red Chrysler Sebring convertible at the intersection of I Street and Erie Avenue. The car had just been reported stolen in a carjacking at K Street and Pike Street.

Officers arrested two men and recovered a gun related to that crime. One officer broke his hand during those arrests.

While officers were on scene, police say a black Nissan squeezed between the convertible and the police cruiser, damaging the cruiser and mangling three police bikes.

Capt. Drew Techner said the car was going as fast as 60 miles per hour.

“It amazes me how, police are out here, doing the job in the middle of the night, providing public safety to all Philadelphians and this has to happen, where somebody has complete disregard to the safety of police officers trying to provide protection to the city,” Techner said.

Police are looking for a black Nissan with dark-tinted windows, possibly an Altima with some scratches and dents.

Investigators are hoping surveillance cameras on several businesses at the intersection will help identify the car and driver.