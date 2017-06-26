Former Flyer Mark Recchi Elected Into Hockey Hall Of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Flyer Mark Recchi will be elected into the hockey Hall Of Fame.
Recchi, along with Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, Clare Drake and Jeremy Jacobs, makes up the 2017 class.
Recchi, 49, played with the Flyers from 1991-1995 and then again from 1998-2004.
Recchi also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Atlanta Thrashers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Boston Bruins winning three Stanley Cups.
The 5-foot-10 Recchi tallied 577 goals and 956 assists throughout his illustrious career, putting him 12th on the all-time NHL scoring list.