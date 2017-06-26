Embiid, Saric Named To NBA All-Rookie 1st Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dario Saric and Joel Embiid have been named to the NBA All-Rookie first team, announced on Monday. It is the first time two Sixers have ever received the distinction for the same season.
Saric was a unanimous selection.
Saric and Embiid are two of three finalists for rookie of the year, along with Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks. The award winner will be named on Monday night (9pm, TNT) during the NBA award show.
Brogdon, Saric, Embiid, Buddy Hield, and Willy Hernangomez round out the first-team.
According to 94WIP’s Reuben Frank, Saric and Embiid are the first teammates named to the NBA All-Rookie first team since Kevin Durant and Jeff Green in 2007-2008.