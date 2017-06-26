Cape May County Zoo’s ‘Rocky’ The Tiger Dies

June 26, 2017 11:50 PM
Filed Under: Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Cape May County Zoo’s Siberian Tiger named “Rocky”  has died, officials have announced.

The announcement was made on the Cape May County Government Facebook page.

“Rocky led a long healthy life and delighted millions of visitors to the Zoo. After a battle with Cancer in 2014, multiple surgeries and 6 months of Chemotherapy he was cancer free. It wasn’t until recently that he experienced some health issues.”

Rocky recently started having difficulties with his hips and hind legs. Officials say the bones in his hind legs deteriorated over a very short time and he experienced difficulty walking late last week.

After through examinations, it was determined that the combined effects of a degenerative condition in his spine, osteoarthritis in his hips and complications from the multiple surgeries in his right hind leg were greatly impacting his quality of life.

Rocky greeted millions of visitors at the zoo.

He was buried in the Zoo Courtyard next to Numar, the lion.

