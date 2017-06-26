NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man On Mountain Bike Dies In Fall From Cliff

June 26, 2017
Cedar Grove

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man riding a mountain bike in New Jersey fell approximately 20 feet (6 meters) to his death.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura says the 49-year-old Wayne resident was biking with his brother at the Mills Reservation in Cedar Grove Monday when he lost control around 9 a.m. and fell onto the rocky ledge.

The man’s name has not been released.

Rescuers needed ropes to reach the man and to recover his body.

Authorities say the fall appears to have been accidental and foul play is not suspected. But they say the investigation into the death is ongoing.

