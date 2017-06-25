Woman Sentenced For Recruiting Teen Runaway To Be Prostitute

June 25, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Cherry Hill, Prostitution

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A woman who recruited a 16-year-old runaway to be a prostitute and solicited clients on a website that advertises escort services is now headed to prison.

The state Attorney General’s Office says Barbara Cantz received a five-year sentence on Friday. The 23-year-old Westville woman had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to facilitate human trafficking.

Authorities say Cantz met the teen in early 2016 and invited her to move in to Cantz’s Cherry Hill motel room. They say Cantz was a prostitute and encouraged the teen to engage in prostitution.

Authorities say Cantz told the girl to place ads for herself on websites and arranged for them to meet clients. Cantz also told the girl to advertise the two of them together so that they could make more money.

