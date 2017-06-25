Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Camden County Home

June 25, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Camden County Prosecutor, Deadly Shooting, Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden County are investigating a shooting overnight that left a woman dead.

Winslow Township police say there were reports of gunshots coming from a home in the 700 block of Bairdmore Avenue a little before 4 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, police say they found 45-year-old Deanna Marie Scordo, who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winslow Township Police (609) 561-3300 or the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office (856) 225-8640.

