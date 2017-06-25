Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Finishes First

June 25, 2017 10:00 PM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the arrival of Transformers: The Last Knight, the box office rankings were transformed.

The fifth installment in the Transformers franchise, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, earned an estimated $45-million on its weekend debut for a convincing first-place finish.

Second place was a virtual tie between the animated adventure, Cars 3, last weekend’s leader, and Wonder Woman each with $25-million.

And rounding out the top five were the debuting shark thriller, 47 Meters Down, fourth with $7-million, followed by the holdover biodrama, All Eyez on Me, fifth with $6-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were not only significantly lower than those of last weekend, but even further short of those of the counterpart weekend a year ago.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch