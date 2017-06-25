Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Finishes First

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the arrival of Transformers: The Last Knight, the box office rankings were transformed.
The fifth installment in the Transformers franchise, starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins, earned an estimated $45-million on its weekend debut for a convincing first-place finish.
Second place was a virtual tie between the animated adventure, Cars 3, last weekend’s leader, and Wonder Woman each with $25-million.
And rounding out the top five were the debuting shark thriller, 47 Meters Down, fourth with $7-million, followed by the holdover biodrama, All Eyez on Me, fifth with $6-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were not only significantly lower than those of last weekend, but even further short of those of the counterpart weekend a year ago.