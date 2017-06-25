Police: Standoff With Couple Ends In Apparent Murder-Suicide

June 25, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Lehigh County

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a police standoff with a couple who allegedly shot at officers in Pennsylvania has ended in an apparent murder-suicide.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said late Saturday that two bodies had been found in an Upper Saucon Township home.

Police said a man was armed with a .357 caliber handgun and fired at officers just before noon Saturday. They haven’t said where they first encountered the couple or provided details about the shooting. Officials said the pair was wanted for a parole violation in another county.

The couple barricaded themselves in a home Saturday afternoon and, after police deployed tear gas into the house, the bodies were found in the attic, ending the hours-long standoff.

No information about the couple was released. Martin says he expects the coroner to release information Sunday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

