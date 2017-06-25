Diamondbacks Beat Phillies 2-1 In 11 Innings

June 25, 2017
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, mlb, Phillies

PHOENIX (AP) — Daniel Descalso lined a run-scoring single in the 11th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended the best start in franchise history with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt, who had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, hit a single off Edubray Ramos (0-7) in the 11th and Chris Owings walked after fouling off several pitches. Descalso lined a ball through the right side and Goldschmidt scored just ahead of the throw. Arizona has won 11 of 13 and is 48-28 overall.

T.J. McFarland (4-1) worked around a walk in the 11th for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona had a runner on in the ninth, but Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera made a leaping catch on Descalso’s drive to the wall to end the inning.

