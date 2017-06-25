Cleanup Continues In South Jersey In Wake Of Powerful Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple of South Jersey communities are still cleaning up after a nasty storm with straight-line winds took down trees and power lines.

There were winds of about 75 miles-per-hour in the Browns Mills part of Pemberton Township, Burlington County on Saturday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines says the cause: not a tornado, but a microburst.

“Basically what a microburst is, is basically a push of wind that comes from high up in the atmosphere down to the surface,” Gaines explained. “Maximum wind speeds were around 75 miles an hour which is consistent with the considerable amount of downed trees and power poles.”

There was a spread out path of damage, as opposed to a narrow path, which would indicate a tornado, Gaines says. There was also serious damage in Camden County, hardest hit was around Collingswood and Haddon Township. Despite trees crashing into homes and cars, no one was hurt.

And there weren’t any twisters here, but the National Weather Service confirms a pair of tornadoes in Howell, Monmouth County. They were EF0 on the scale, which is the least severe.