NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Wheels Rolling Toward New, Faster SEPTA Bus Route Along Roosevelt Boulevard

June 24, 2017 10:00 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Roosevelt Boulevard, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is preparing to launch an express bus that’ll run along Roosevelt Boulevard.

The SEPTA board has given the green light to the Boulevard Direct service. It’ll make fewer stops than the existing Route 14 bus, says Charles Webb, SEPTA’s Chief Officer for Service Planning.

READ: TSA Officials Offer Tips For Summer Travel

“It’s a limited stop express service which will operate between Frankford Transportation Center and Neshaminy Mall. It’s eight stops,” Webb said. “Right now it takes roughly 45 minutes to go from Frankford to Neshaminy Mall. And we’re looking at up to about a 30% decrease in travel time.”

SEPTA aims to begin the service by October. Webb says the new route should draw 2,500 new riders a day. He says new bus shelters are planned for the five busiest stops along the route, as a first step to make the Boulevard safer for drivers and pedestrians.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch