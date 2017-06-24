Wheels Rolling Toward New, Faster SEPTA Bus Route Along Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is preparing to launch an express bus that’ll run along Roosevelt Boulevard.
The SEPTA board has given the green light to the Boulevard Direct service. It’ll make fewer stops than the existing Route 14 bus, says Charles Webb, SEPTA’s Chief Officer for Service Planning.
READ: TSA Officials Offer Tips For Summer Travel
“It’s a limited stop express service which will operate between Frankford Transportation Center and Neshaminy Mall. It’s eight stops,” Webb said. “Right now it takes roughly 45 minutes to go from Frankford to Neshaminy Mall. And we’re looking at up to about a 30% decrease in travel time.”
SEPTA aims to begin the service by October. Webb says the new route should draw 2,500 new riders a day. He says new bus shelters are planned for the five busiest stops along the route, as a first step to make the Boulevard safer for drivers and pedestrians.