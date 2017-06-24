Police: 3 Injured In North Philly Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people in North Philadelphia.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Venango Street and Kensington Avenue in Kensington.
Police say a driver struck two cars, injuring three people inside those vehicles. The driver sped away and later flipped the car outside a bank at Castor and Erie Avenues. The driver then fled on foot.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of the three people who were injured.
Police were searching for the hit-and-run driver.