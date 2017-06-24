Picture Perfect Weather For Manayunk Arts Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Manayunk has a very artsy feel to it this weekend.

Main Street is chock-full of artists like Stefani Threet for the Manayunk Arts Festival.

“I’m selling hand-built pottery that has really colorful, carved surfaces,” she said. “Everything’s really functional so I have soup mugs, I have coffee mugs, really beautiful things for the home.”

Then there’s the emerging artist tent where Adele Mckenna is selling her work for the first time at a major festival.

“I have a couple of cross sections of animals,” she said. “They have captions on them that are not very scientific, they are meant to be humorous.”

She says if you love art like she does Manayunk is the place to be.

“It’s just such a good atmosphere and there’s so much creativity around me,” she said. “I’m amazed at the other vendors. Just so much talent. Great experience.”

No to mention ideal weather.