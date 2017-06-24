Lions, Tigers, And Beers At Philadelphia Zoo

June 24, 2017 10:41 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Summer Ale Festival, The Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia zoo stayed open late Saturday for a special summer festival. But there was a catch.

“No kids.”

That’s because the Zoo’s Amy Shearer says the Summer Ale Festival mixes animals and adult beverages.

“We have 70 breweries, 140 specialty crafted brews and tons of specialty food trucks here,” she said. “It’s just an unusual time outside of our regular operating hours.”

Lauren Leonard says she went for two reasons.

“Beer and monkeys.”

She says while this festival may be for grown ups only.

“We can act like children without children around,” she said. “It’s nice, I feel like you can see more than you normally can.”

Money raised at the Summer Ale Festival benefits conservation work at the Philadelphia zoo.

