Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across Region

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania on Friday was $2.46. That’s down 4 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.45 at this time last year.

Across the Delaware River in New Jersey, the average cost is $2.31 a gallon. That’s also down 4 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $2.11 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect November 1.

The price drop marks the third straight week where gas prices have fallen.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.28, down 3 cents from last week. But that’s slightly lower than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.32.

AAA says pump prices have been falling even though demand for gas has grown in recent weeks.

