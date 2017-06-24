Controversial Dunes Are Coming To Margate, Behind Schedule

MARGATE, NJ (CBS) — The dunes are coming to Margate a bit later than expected and at a time local officials are not thrilled about.

Mayor Michael Becker was among those who unsuccessfully fought the Christie Administration’s bid to install a dune network along the state’s shoreline.

Work was supposed to start in early July, but delays in neighboring Ventnor have pushed Margate’s start date back to mid-August. Prime summer season. Becker would just as soon see the work begin after Labor Day.

READ: Powerful Storms Bring Down Trees, Cause Flooding, Power Outages

“I would love to see that,” Becker told KYW Newsradio. “I don’t know how realistic it is, but that would make me very happy.”

Many in the shore town remain convinced the dunes are unnecessary. Becker continues to drive that point home in ongoing discussions with state Department of Environmental Protection.

“We don’t think that their drainage system is going to work but the only way to find that out is to let them do what they have to do and we’ll find out next year,” Becker added.

He says residents are resigned to those dunes going up…like them or not.