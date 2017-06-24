National Liberty Museum Is Awarding Kids Who Make A Difference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Liberty Museum is on the lookout for kids who are making a difference in the community.

“We seek to recognize youth anywhere from the age of 8 to 18,” said Joel Sumner the Awards Program Coordinator for the National Liberty Museum.

He says over the past 20 years TD Bank Young Hero Awards has recognized hundreds of kids who are making change in the areas of social justice, education, literacy, poverty and the list goes on.

“They’re born with their drive to sort of help others,” he said.

ALSO READ: Fresh Off ‘Libre’s Law,’ Animal Welfare Advocates Seek ‘Hot Dog’ Relief

One example is 2016 honoree Bethany Custer who started Crayons for Kids, which donates crayons on to underprivileged schools, and it’s grown.

“It’s gone national,” Sumner said. “When we gave her the prize she was 10 years old. She had donated 50,000 crayons to 2000 kids.”

He is calling all parents, teachers, coaches, mentors who work with kids to nominate their young heroes by answering a couple of questions.

“What criteria does your young person show and a little bit about what they’ve done,” he said.

Log onto LibertyMuseum.org to nominate someone you know is that making a difference. The deadline is July 7th.