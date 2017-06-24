Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Hosts 4th Annual Caribbean Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was Caribbean Day at the Reading Terminal Market Saturday.

Miranda Alexander, founder and organizer of the 4th annual event said, “This is bringing the Caribbean organizations that are scattered throughout Philadelphia to a central location.”

One of the main focuses of Caribbean Day is highlighting the diverse culture through language, tradition and of course the food.

She explains, “Culture has to do with food, the way we talk, the way we walk, the we laugh, the way we interact with each other.”

Alexander also pointed out there are a lot of famous people with Caribbean heritage.

“People like Beyonce, her father’s from the Bahamas,” she said. “LL Cool J’s grandfather is from Barbatos.”

She says that one of Caribbean Day’s staples is their cooking demo.

“This year we had Coretta Brown Matthews doing a Jamaican-style traditional jerk chicken, rice and peas and cabbage and then we also had cultural performances,” she said. “This is the first year we are actually selling products at the market.”

Alexander says while the Caribbean islands are known for being laid-back, she wants people to know that the Caribbean people are extremely hard-working.

“This is Immigrant Heritage Month too, in addition to Caribbean-American heritage month in the month of June,” she said. “We are the ones that are driving entrepreneurship.”