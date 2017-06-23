SEPTA To Close Broad Street, Girard Avenue For Trolley Track Replacement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA will be closing Broad Street and Girard Avenue to replace the trolly tracks.
Both directions of Broad Street will be closed at Girard Avenue starting 8 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Motorists will be detoured over Poplar Street, North 13th Street and West Master Street.
There will also be lane restrictions on Broad Street between Poplar Street and Thompson Street.
Girard Avenue will be closed between Broad Street and 15th Street until July 16.
Motorists will be detoured south on Ridge Avenue, east on Poplar Street and north on 13th Street. Westbound Girard Avenue traffic will be directed to travel north on 13th Street, west on Master Street and south on Ridge Avenue.