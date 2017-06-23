Stuffed Animal Saves Young Boy’s 16-Foot-Fall

June 23, 2017 1:10 PM

MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) — A young boy in Massachusetts is lucky to be alive after a 16-foot-fall onto concrete.

Two-year-old Eduardo Gomez was jumping on his bed on Wednesday when he fell out of a second-floor window.

Luckily he was holding on to a large stuffed cow at the time that ended up cushioning him from the worst of the impact.

“He was pretty lucky,” said his mother. “He had a teddy bear twice his size so that saved his life.”

Eduardo is back home now after a brief stay in the hospital, and he has been reunited with that stuffed cow.

“It broke his fall so the injuries are minor,” said an official.

