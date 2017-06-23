Defense Attorneys Cross-Examine Key Prosecution Witness In Seth Williams Trial

June 23, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Defense attorneys cross-examined a key witness who, prosecutors say, provided Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams with gifts in exchange for legal favors.

Prosecutors say Williams accepted an all-expenses paid trip to the Dominican Republican from businessman Mohammad Ali, and in exchange, he promised Ali some help getting through customs at Philadelphia International Airport.

Defense lawyers tried to discredit Ali on Friday, claiming he’s testifying for the government for his own benefit.

Three more witnesses are set to take the stand Friday afternoon.

Williams has entered a not guilty plea to bribery and corruption charges.

