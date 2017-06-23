School District Computer Glitch Causes Issues With Senior Transcripts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Some Philly high school counselors volunteered to work Thursday, even though the school year for staff ended on Wednesday

It’s all because of some kind of glitch.

“In this case, it was a major technical issue that happened,” said Academy at Palumbo counselor Chris Donnelly.

The glitch listed seniors as deactivated in the system the district uses to send out transcripts to colleges.

Donnelly says colleges have been requesting those transcripts for weeks.

“Nobody could send anything anywhere,” said Donnelly.

She says the only way to get the transcripts out, was to manually reactivate each student’s account. And many counselors went into work Thursday on their own time to do that.

“We always tell the students, ‘Look, it’s the last thing we do before we go. OK? So it’s OK. You’ll be fine. We’ll make sure we do it,” said Donnelly.

The district acknowledged the issue – and offered to send out the transcripts from the central office, but Donnelly says some counselors volunteered.

“You can call it dedicated, you can call it crazy,”she said.