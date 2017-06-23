Pharmacy Worker Charged With Stealing Thousands Of Pills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Thirty thousand pills worth $565,000 may cost Pennsylvania pharmacist assistant more than just her job.
Authorities announced Friday they arrested Jamie Karmonick, 41, for allegedly taking nearly 30,000 pills, including more than 27,000 opioids, from her job in Tamaqua, about 70 miles north of Philadelphia.
Officials say she claimed the pills were for personal use.
An investigation began in March when a pharmacist at Alliance Medication Services noticed a discrepancy in the number of Oxycodone tablets in their computer system. Law enforcement officers traced the lost pills to Karmonick and say she admitted to taking the medication during an interview. They say the pills had an estimated street value of $565,000.
Her bail has been set at $25,000. No attorney information was immediately available.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)