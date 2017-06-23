Philadelphia Housing Authority Could Lose Police Chief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Housing Authority has seen a significant drop in crime at its public housing properties over the past couple of years.

But now, the police chief who helped make it all happen could fly the coup.

“He’s an exceptionally talented police officer– he’s a policeman’s policeman,” said Kelvyn Jeremiah, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

The man he’s raving about is Dr. Branville Bard, Jr. – who became PHA police chief in 2015. Recently, he was named finalist for a job as Commissioner of the Cambridge Police in Massachusetts.

“He has not yet made a position with regard to whether he will be accepting the position,” Jeremiah said.

Under Bard’s tenure, PHA’s police force expanded from 20 officers to 70, and changed its approach to their community policing model that’s gotten results.

“We’re seeing a lot of criminal activity being reduced,” said Jeremiah.

Crime on PHA properties reportedly dropped more than 40% in 2016- and the trend continues.

Jeremiah says, if Bard leaves, he’ll be hard to replace, but he believes the changes implemented will keep momentum going.

Bard did not return a request for comment.