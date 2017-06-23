2017 NHL DRAFT: Flyers Select Nolan Patrick With No. 2 Overall Pick

Philadelphia Housing Authority Breaks Ground On New Headquarters

June 23, 2017 9:06 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The $45 million complex will help transform a once riot-ravaged section of North Philadelphia.

The complex will sit at the intersection of Ridge Avenue, 20th, and Jefferson Streets and will serve as an anchor to the revitalized Ridge Avenue Commercial Corridor.

“Since the 1960s riots that ravaged that community, there hasn’t been any significant public investment in Sharswood,” said Kelvin Jeremiah, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

He says, by the end of the year, the PHA and its partners will have invested over $130 million into the Sharswood/Blumberg section of the city.

The agency completed phase one of the Sharswood mixed income development and is working on phase two. The nearby headquarters is part of the transformation.

“We’re are proud that we are going to be a catalyst for what changed that community and for the better,” Jeremiah said.

The new quarters is expected to be complete fall 2018.

