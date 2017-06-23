Now It’s The Flyers Turn To Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA Draft is in the books and now it’s the NHL’s turn in the spotlight.
The NHL Draft begins tonight out in Chicago, and it will be a big night for the Flyers who have the #2 overall pick. The New Jersey Devils hold the top selection.
It is widely believed that the top two picks will be a couple of young forwards named Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier.
Tonight is just the first round of the draft. Rounds two through seven will be tomorrow.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer about tonight’s draft and what it means for the Flyers:
