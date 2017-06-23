News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 23

June 23, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Ben Sasse, Bill Cosby, Carson Wentz, Chris Butler, Chris Stigall, Elizabeth Warren, Emma Willmann, Finance Friday, Health Care Bill, Johnny Depp, Pat Toomey, Punchline Philly, Ron Howard, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Ted Cruz, Transformers, What's Trending

Chris discussed the Senate Republicans releasing a healthcare bill and the response from Democrats. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the economic impact of the bill and Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about his role in the process. He also talked to comedian Emma Willmann, who will be performing at Punchline Philly this weekend.

6:00 Elizabeth Warren reacted to the unveiling of the Senate Republican health care bill.

6:22 Ted Cruz says the Senate Republican health care bill has room for improvement.

6:35 What’s Trending: Johnny Depp, Bill Cosby’s sexual assault avoidance tour, Carson Wentz, Transformers

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the economic impact of the Senate Republican health care bill.

7:20 Chris speaks to comedian Emma Willmann, who will be performing at Punchline Philly this weekend.

7:35 Chris talks with Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the Senate Republicans health care bill.

8:35 What’s Trending: Ron Howard, Ben Sasse

