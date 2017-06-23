Pennsylvania Man Accused Of Bludgeoning Father To Death Arrested In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man accused of killing his father has been arrested in Atlantic City.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement that 37-year-old Michael Marchalk, of Barnesville, was apprehended Friday morning by Atlantic City police when officers encountered him on Martin Luther King Boulevard and the Boardwalk.
Marchalk is accused of killing his father in Schuylkill County last weekend.
Gary Marchalk, 60, was found bludgeoned to death in his home on Monday. Authorities say his wallet and car were stolen.
He was the husband of Schuylkill County Treasurer Linda Marchalk.
Michael Marchalk is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, pending further proceedings.