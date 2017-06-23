Kids Enjoy Basketball And Life Lessons At Annual Conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zion Baptist Church at Broad and Vanango kicked off the three day, Leon H. Sullivan Community and Hoops conference on Friday.

Organizers are using NBA star power to woo kids off the streets and onto the courts.

With nearly two-dozen clinics and workshops, the third annual conference incorporates basketball and topics ranging from jobs, to health, to drones for parents and kids alike.

“Most kids think they have some kind of athletic skill, but those skills are not going to get them to the things they need to succeed,” said conference chair Shani Newton.

They’re bringing in folks like Rasheed Wallace, David Ellerbee, and Sam and Wilma McNabb, parents of former Eagles Quarterback Donovan McNabb, to teach what Rev. Leon Sullivan, a 6’6″ college basketballer, knew: athletics is just step one.

“You just don’t go out there and just start shooting and making the NBA, there’s a lot of stuff before that,” he said.

Former NBA player turned Lincoln High basketball Coach Sean Collson ran fundamental drills for dozens of kids.

Like 10 year old Nayla, who idolizes tennis star Serena Williams because of her mindset.

“She pushes herself, even though she knows it’s hard,” said Nayla.

The hoops conference runs through Sunday.