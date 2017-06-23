NHL Draft: Flyers Trade Brayden Schenn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surprise is the operative word as the Philadelphia Flyers traded away one of their young notable players Friday night.
Flyers Select Nolan Patrick With No. 2 Pick
During the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Flyers moved Brayden Schenn for the ST. Louis Blues’ 27 pick, Jori Lehtera and a conditional first round pick in 2018.
We have acquired the 27th pick, Jori Lehtera, and a conditional first round pick in 2018 for Brayden Schenn. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/XeTOuXJkOn
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 24, 2017
The Flyers then selected Morgan Frost with the 27th pick, after already drafting Nolan Patrick second overall.
With the #27 pick, the #Flyers have selected Morgan Frost! Welcome to Philadelphia! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/DERKqIi5dN
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 24, 2017