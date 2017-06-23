NHL Draft: Flyers Trade Brayden Schenn

June 23, 2017 10:04 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surprise is the operative word as the Philadelphia Flyers traded away one of their young notable players Friday night.

Flyers Select Nolan Patrick With No. 2 Pick

During the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Flyers moved Brayden Schenn for the ST. Louis Blues’ 27 pick, Jori Lehtera and a conditional first round pick in 2018.

The Flyers then selected Morgan Frost with the 27th pick, after already drafting Nolan Patrick second overall.

