2017 NHL DRAFT: Flyers Select Nolan Patrick With No. 2 Overall Pick

Flyers Select Nolan Patrick With No. 2 Pick

June 23, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected center Nolan Patrick.

Patrick, 18, is 6’2″, 200 pounds and has a right-handed shot.

Last season for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL, Patrick scored 20 goals and added 26 assists in 33 games.

Patrick, a Winnipeg native, is the perfect combination for speed and skill. He is a well-rounded, two-way, power center with surprising speed. Patrick is also an underrated passer and has a dynamic wrist shot.

