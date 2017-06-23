Flyers Select Nolan Patrick With No. 2 Pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the second overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected center Nolan Patrick.
Patrick, 18, is 6’2″, 200 pounds and has a right-handed shot.
Last season for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL, Patrick scored 20 goals and added 26 assists in 33 games.
Patrick, a Winnipeg native, is the perfect combination for speed and skill. He is a well-rounded, two-way, power center with surprising speed. Patrick is also an underrated passer and has a dynamic wrist shot.