NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Limited Fireworks Sales Could Soon Be Legal In NJ

June 23, 2017 11:43 AM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, fireworks, KYW Newsradio 1060

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A bill en route to the Governor’s desk would allow for limited fireworks sales in New Jersey.

The current ban on fireworks really isn’t all that effective. Just ask Gloucester County Assemblyman John Burzichelli.

Townsends Inlet Bridge Set To Reopen Friday 

“It’s a matter of paying a toll,” Burzichelli told KYW Newsradio. “Not far across the Commodore Barry Bridge, there’s a couple outlets. So it seemed time to do this in a way that was measured.”

Officers Save Deer Stuck In Delaware River 

His proposal would allow the sale of sparklers and small novelty fireworks in the state, nothing airborne. And you’d have to be at least 16 to buy them in the first place.

The proposal has already cleared the State Senate. Burzichelli is hopeful Governor Chris Christie will approve the legislation but has not had discussions with staff on the idea.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch