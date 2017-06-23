Limited Fireworks Sales Could Soon Be Legal In NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A bill en route to the Governor’s desk would allow for limited fireworks sales in New Jersey.
The current ban on fireworks really isn’t all that effective. Just ask Gloucester County Assemblyman John Burzichelli.
“It’s a matter of paying a toll,” Burzichelli told KYW Newsradio. “Not far across the Commodore Barry Bridge, there’s a couple outlets. So it seemed time to do this in a way that was measured.”
His proposal would allow the sale of sparklers and small novelty fireworks in the state, nothing airborne. And you’d have to be at least 16 to buy them in the first place.
The proposal has already cleared the State Senate. Burzichelli is hopeful Governor Chris Christie will approve the legislation but has not had discussions with staff on the idea.