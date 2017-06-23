Delaware County DA Reveals New Tool To Fight Opioid Crisis

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Delaware County has a new tool to fight the opioid crisis: a mobile drug collection unit.
Delaware County DA Jack Whelan says they believe the mobile drug take-back unit is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. Whelan says the van will be sent to community events, fairs, and festivals, or outdoor concerts.
“Giving the residents the ability to dispose of their unwanted prescription medication,” said Whelan.
Delaware County Councilman and co-chair of the county’s heroin task force Dave White, says when they started the task force five years ago, they learned.
“People didn’t go right to heroin. They usually started with pills, they usually started with oxycontin, Vicodin or Percocet,” he explained.
White says the county has collected more than 16,000 pounds of pills since they started the drug take-backs.
After being collected, the pills are incinerated. Whelan says flushing pills causes trace levels of the drugs to get into drinking water.