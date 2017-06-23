Deer Keeps Coming Back To Take Dip In New Jersey Family’s Pool

June 23, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Deer, New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A family in Monmouth County, New Jersey has a new and unusual friend taking a dip in its pool.

The Freehold Township homeowner says she saw her new guest, a deer, getting out of the pool for the first time last week.

“She comes every day, late afternoon, takes a dip, cools off. Clearly she knows what she is doing,” said homeowner Brittney Benincasa. “It’s a little crazy, but it’s cool. I got three kids who love it and we’re all animal lovers.”

Apparently, it squeezed through a gap in the fence surrounding her yard.

Animal control led the deer away but it kept coming back for a swim.

The kids even leave cherry tomatoes for the deer as a snack and it comes back almost daily.

The family appropriately named their new friend Bambi.

