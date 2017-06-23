Dealing With The Effects Of Psychological Abuse

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We know that the impact of physical spousal abuse or physical bullying in children can be great.
In fact, pictures or videos of the actual violence or results of violence can be used to convict abusers.
But the psychological trauma can be greater, but it doesn’t leave any physical marks—making conviction much harder.
According to a study in the general archives of general psychology, emotional abuse is actually more offensive and has a greater lingering effect.
We see it in the clinical setting with patients quite often.
If you are the victim of psychological abuse, reach out for help, and if you have been a victim in the past, don’t be afraid to seek counseling.