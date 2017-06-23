City Councilwoman Takes Action Against ‘Stop-and-Go’ Stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia City Councilwoman kicked off a campaign Friday morning with a walking tour and sit-in protests at various “Stop-and-Go” stores in Germantown, saying the pseudo-convenience stores are skirting city laws with their sale of beer and liquor.

Joined by various community leaders and residents, Councilwoman Cindy Bass started the day’s demonstrations at the Happy Hollow Recreation Center, a popular spot for kids to play.

Within a block and half of the Rec Center’s front door were two “stop-and-go” stores, which Bass says are in violation of a city code that requires any business that wants to sell beer or liquor to be able to hold at least 30-people.

But that’s not all.

“They dont’ have bathrooms, restrooms that are available to their constituents. They don’t have food for the most part, a lot of them sell snacks,” Bass said.

Bass says many of these stores sell shots of liquor, while also selling snacks to children, and that over 90% of the “Stop-And-Gos” in her district are guilty of these and other violations.

“There’s a reason why children aren’t allowed in bars, why they aren’t allowed in casinos. There are reasons,” said Bass. “So why are they allowed in Stop-And-Gos, and why are we allowing these businesses to continue in our communities, and why are we continuing to grant these licenses in such large numbers?”

She also has concerns about how the businesses will operate once electronic gaming is added into the mix.

Bass says she wants lawmakers from Harrisburg to step in, and to start being stricter in regulating the licenses given to these businesses.