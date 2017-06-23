THUNDER STORM WARNING: LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Biz Markie Kicks Off Penn’s Landing RiverRink Summerfest

June 23, 2017 6:06 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amusement rides and boardwalk style games are a part of this year’s Summerfest at the RiverRink along Penn’s Landing.

There will be a free Biz Markie concert at the rink from 9-11 pm for the opening weekend of The Midway at RiverRink Summerfest.

And, on a pay-as-you-go basis, you can ride a 60 foot ferris wheel, a carousel, games, food, drink, mini-golf, and, of course, roller skating.

Jodie Milkman, of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp., says RiverRink Summerfest will take place through labor day weekend.

“Definitely get out and enjoy summer on the waterfront. You know not every one can afford to go to the shore so, we are Philadelphia’s shore. So come out and celebrate summer,” she said.

Information on events is available at the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. website.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch