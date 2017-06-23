Biz Markie Kicks Off Penn’s Landing RiverRink Summerfest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amusement rides and boardwalk style games are a part of this year’s Summerfest at the RiverRink along Penn’s Landing.
There will be a free Biz Markie concert at the rink from 9-11 pm for the opening weekend of The Midway at RiverRink Summerfest.
And, on a pay-as-you-go basis, you can ride a 60 foot ferris wheel, a carousel, games, food, drink, mini-golf, and, of course, roller skating.
Jodie Milkman, of the Delaware River Waterfront Corp., says RiverRink Summerfest will take place through labor day weekend.
“Definitely get out and enjoy summer on the waterfront. You know not every one can afford to go to the shore so, we are Philadelphia’s shore. So come out and celebrate summer,” she said.
Information on events is available at the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. website.