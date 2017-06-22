Testimonies Continue In Seth Williams Trial

June 22, 2017 3:05 PM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another round of testimony Thursday morning in the trial involving Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

Both an agent from Homeland Security and the man listed in the indictment as “business owner #1” took the stand.

Pictures of beach vacations, the expensive large sofa, texts messages, and thank-you cards all displayed for the jury to show the close relationship between Mohammed Ali and Seth Williams.

Ali was being investigated by Homeland Security agent Thomas Acerno, who testified that he tracked Ali’s travels.

Acerno said he would confiscate Ali’s phone from time to time, finding text messages from Williams about how he was trying to do his part to keep Ali from going through secondary airport screenings

Then it was Ali’s turn on the stand: saying he wanted to become friends with Williams because he was a man of power.

Prosecutors then outlined Ali’s gifts to Williams: increasing from watches and ties, to luxury vacations in just as little as eight months of knowing each other.

Williams sat still, head down, and eyes focused on Ali during the questioning – occasionally turning to look at the audience in the gallery.

