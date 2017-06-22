Police Recover Body Of Second Missing Teen Swimmer In Atlantic City

June 22, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Kaliyah Hand, Ramon Quinn

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have recovered the body of the second missing swimmer who drowned in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City police say the body of 15-year-old Ramon Quinn was found on the beach at Morris Avenue around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Body Of Missing Teen Swimmer Recovered

Ramon tried to save 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand when she got pulled from the shore by a rip current last week.

Both began to struggle in the water and were pulled under.

Kaliyah’s body was recovered on Monday morning at Jefferson Avenue in Margate.

