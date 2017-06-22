Protesters Gather In Philly To Oppose EPA Budget Cuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Government employees are encouraging local residents to reach out to their congressmen and oppose budget cuts that will impact the environment.

Protesters say, by this fall, the cuts could have a direct impact on your health

Protesters showed up on Independence Mall to rally against the Trump administration’s proposed 31% budget cuts to the EPA.

“Here’s what they think about you in Washington, they don’t want you to have clean air! They don’t want you to have clean water!” said Gary Morton, President of AFGE Local 3631.

He says cutting the budget will essentially cut environmental services.

“In the city of Philadelphia, we give federal grant money to monitor the air, monitor the water. Those programs will be cut,” Morton said.

And, he says, without environmental protections, certain communities could face a health crisis.

“That’s why we had birth defects, lung pollution, you have sections of the city where asthma is prevalent and that comes from the desire to put big business over the health concerns of the American people,” said Morton.