2 Robbery Suspects Arrested Following Police Pursuit In Delco.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Two robbery suspects were arrested following a police pursuit, which started in Delaware and ended in Delaware County.
Just after 8 p.m. police say two men entered a T-Mobile store in the Penn Mart Shopping Center located on Rt. 13 near Rt. 141. in Delaware.
According to Delaware State Police, the men said they had a weapon and fled in a vehicle with electronics from the store. It’s unknown at this time if the suspects stole any money from the business.
State Police tell CBS3 that troopers followed that vehicle from I-495 to I-95.
The suspects were eventually arrested in Delaware County near the Philadelphia International Airport.
No injures were reported in the incident.