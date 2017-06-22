Police: Man Fatally Stabs Girlfriend’s 2 Pit Bulls Inside House

MILFORD, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man is accused of fatally stabbing his two dogs inside his house.
Delaware State Police say officers responded to a domestic call in the 7000 block of North Union Church Road in Milford on Wednesday morning involving 27-year-old Denzel Brown and his 34-year-old girlfriend.
Police say when the troopers settled the verbal dispute between the couple, the woman put her two pit bulls inside separate crates and left the house.
Police say while Brown was waiting for a ride outside the home, he went back inside to get some personal belongings. He then emerged saying he stabbed the two dogs with a knife because the pit bulls were fighting.
Delaware Animal Control Officers responded to the scene to take control of the dead pit bulls.
Brown has been charged with cruelty to animals, criminal mischief and other related offenses.
Brown is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,100 cash bond.