Philly Intern Program Celebrates New Graduates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of recent high school grads got a pretty good graduation gift: a full-time job with the city of Philadelphia.

“We’re very proud that you’ll be part of city government,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Kenney led the charge on Thursday in welcoming five new automotive apprentices to the City’s office of Fleet Management.

“They’re going to be fixing and maintaining city vehicles- everything from police cars to ambulances,” explained Stephen Herring, Industry Development Specialist for Transportation for the school district.

He says the city hires 10th graders in auto tech classes throughout the district as paid interns.

They train them, and then when they graduate, they get a job as an AFSME apprentice.

“Right out of high school as a full time position,” said Herring.

“I did basic maintenance- oil changes, tires, brakes,” said Eucall Holness.

Holness just graduated from Randolph Tech and says his parents are proud he’ll be working.

“I can take care of myself now, so they love it,” he said.

Five new interns will be starting, 100 students have gotten jobs through the program over 20 years.