City Argues It Complies With Federal Immigration Law In Response To Homeland Security

June 22, 2017 1:17 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: ice, immigration, Jim Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia complies with federal immigration law on information sharing.

That’s the assertion in a letter the city is sending to the Justice Department in response to an April demand by Homeland Security.

Cosby Juror: 2 Holdouts Prevented Guilty Verdict

The April letter threatened to claw back a $1.7 million grant to the police department unless the city verified it shares information with ICE — the federal immigration agency.

City solicitor Sozi Tulante says it does.

“We share information through data bases and ICE has access to that information,” Tulante said.

The information doesn’t include immigration status because the city doesn’t ask, a 16-year city policy, which Mayor Jim Kenney says is not going to change because it has helped make the city safer by improving cooperation between police and the immigrant community.

Police: 1 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 55

Kenney sought to reassure that community.

“I know this is a very scary time and there are a lot of rumors flying around, so I want to make one thing very clear: as your mayor I will treat you like I would any other resident of this great city, regardless of your immigration status,” said Kenney.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

2017 Guide To Philadelphia's Center City Sips
Videos
Cosby Coverage

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch